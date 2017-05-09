UNIUYO Gives Herdsmen Ultimatum to Withdraw Cattle from University Campuses

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Worried by the nuisance caused by cattle on the campuses of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom State, authority of the institution has given a two week ultimatum to the Fulani herdsmen to evacuate their cattle from the environment.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Enefiok Essien, gave the ultimatum at a meeting with the Fulani herdsmen yesterday with the Head of Alhaji Farouk Miyetti Allah in attendance.

A statement by the Director, Public Relations of the university, Mr. Godfrey Essien, said the meeting between the vice-chancellor and the herdsmen was very crucial in the interest of peace and unity in the university.

The ultimatum which began on April 28, 2017 expires on May 11, 2017 as the university authority observed that there were herds of cattle constantly moving around the university main campus.

The school authority called on the leadership of the herdsmen to restrain their cattle from entering the institution in order to avoid conflict and discord.

He said: “There were herds of cattle constantly moving around the main campus and therefore, called on the leadership of the herdsmen to restrain their cattle from entering the university in order to avoid conflict and discord.”

Accordingly, the vice chancellor directed the Chief Security Officer of the university, Lt. Col. Nkana Efik (rtd), to liaise with the herdsmen, to ensure that the cows were taken out of the campuses within two weeks.

He thanked all the parties at the meeting for their useful contributions, understanding and commitment towards ensuring peace and unity.

Also speaking, the Registrar and Secretary to the Senate, Mr. Aniedi-Abasi Udofia, said, the clashes has threatened the peace in parts of the country today, were herdsmen related due to the conflicts between them and the communities.

He urged the Fulani community to withdraw their cattle as directed pointing out that the cattle have been roaming the campuses, destroying experimental crops among other things.

The Secretary of the Fulani herdsmen, Ahmed Aliyu, thanked the vice-chancellor and the management of the university for the invitation to dialogue over the matter, and appealed for time to dialogue with his colleagues to resolve the matter amicably.