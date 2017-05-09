Police Arrest Two for Fake Production of Voters’ Card

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Operatives attached to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone II, Onikan, have arrested two persons for the mass production of fake Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC).

The 33-year-old duo of Arrey Aberdeen, and Giwa Monsuru, were arrested by the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) after the police got a tip-off about their activities.

According to the zonal spokesperson, Dolapo Badmos, a decoy policewoman was used to lure the suspects and the groundwork that led to their arrest began.

She said the woman approached Monsuru, claiming that she desperately needed a PVC in order to assist an Internet fraudster to collect money from the bank.

She said: “Giwa Monsuru having collected N5,000, had a rendevouz with the woman to handover the fake PVC when he was picked up by the operatives who were lurking around.

“The suspects and another at large specialises in producing fake PVCs. Given that local council elections are around in Lagos, the AIG, Adamu Ibrahim, charged operatives to conduct discreet investigation on the tip-off.

“It was that investigation that led to arresting these ones. Efforts are on to arrest the other suspects.”

Admitting to the offence, Aberdeen, a printer, said he usually charges N1,000 for each card, adding that it was his original copy from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) he used to design others.

He said: “I have only printed out two copies. One for Sadiq and the second one was to that woman, which led to my arrest. I scanned my PVC that INEC gave me and saved it on the safety.

“From it, I designed another one. It was Sadiq that introduced Monsuru to me. He (Monsuru) came and said his sister badly needed a voter card. That she wanted to assist Yahoo Boys to withdraw money. I only charged N1,000 for it. It was Monsuru that brought police to me.”

Monsuru, who claimed he worked as a civil engineer at a construction company in Lagos Island, said poverty drove him into the business, adding that the man he worked for usually paid him N6,000 per month.

He said: “Whereas, I made N3,000 for just one PVC. I knew it’s illegal but the woman begged me that she needed it badly. I met Sadiq and he took me to the printer because he usually does PVC for people. I charged the woman N5,000 and I paid the printer N1,000. I also gave Sadiq N1,000. So, I was left with N3,000 but the money got lost when the police arrested me.

“I am an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) holder. I studied Engineering and I didn’t have money to continue with my HND. I work with a company and they pay me N6,000 per month.”