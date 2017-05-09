Man Sentenced to Death for Patricide in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Ado Ekiti High Court on Tuesday sentenced a man, Blessing Olumakinde, to death for killing his father, Benson Egunlae, over his inheritance.

Handing down the sentence, the state Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, said the evidence before the court substantiated the allegation against the accused and found him guilty of murder.

Justice Daramola opined that the prosecution had proved the case

beyond reasonable doubt hence the accused should be hanged by the

neck until life goes out of him.

The slain father of the accused had six wives and 18 children who were locked on the sharing of his parcels of land.

Dissatisfied with the share allotted to him, Blessing, 47, reportedly traced his father and attacked him with cutlass and axe

killing him in the process and ran away.

More to follow…