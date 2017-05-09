Don: Why Sudden Death is on the Increase in Nigeria

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A university lecturer has blamed the increase in sudden and untimely death among Nigerians on “lack of physical exercise, health education awareness and eating of junk food”.

Professor James Boyi Omonu of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai in Niger State made the submission while delivering the 8th inaugural lecture of the institution on Tuesday.

In the lecture titled: “Physical Exercise: The Best Antidote in Lifestyle Related Diseases”,

Professor Omunu said most deaths could have been averted if people adhered strictly to physical exercise instead of resorting to orthodox medicine.

“With the modern production of junk foods and things that could make life more comfortable, most people relish sedentary lifestyle which always result to overweight, obesity and cardiovascular issues due to imbalance of intake and expended calories that often cause sudden and silent death.

“The only potent antidote to most silent killer diseases occasioned by sedentary lifestyle is regular exercise,” which he said had enormous health and financial advantages over orthodox medication.

