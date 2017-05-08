ZENITH WOMEN B’BALL: Cash Crunch Forces Oluyole Babes to Dump League

Oluyole Babes Basketball team became the first casualty as the curtain fell on the second phase of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League on Sunday at the Musa Yar’Adua Sports Complex.

The Oyo State girls did not appear for their last match against Customs due to what was attributed to financial constraints.

Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Secretary General, Mr. Augustine Balewa, confirmed the development when asked about the team’s whereabouts.

Balewa said apart from Oluyole Babes, the remaining 17 teams honoured their matches.

Meanwhile, the defending champion, First Bank, Dolphins and IGP Queens maintained their unbeaten 100 per cent record at the end of the second phase.

First Bank is on top of the standings on goals difference. IGP Queens are second while Dolphins are third with the same number of points.

In some of the matches decided on Sunday, Coal City Girls did not make a single basket as they lost woefully to Delta Force 21 – 0, GT 2000 were beaten by IGP Queens 68 – 51 while AHIP Queens outplayed Taraba Hurricanes 82 – 43.

First Deepwater on their part secured a 60 – 44 point victory over Plateau Rocks.

Oluyole Babes, Zamafara, Ekiti, Taraba and Coal City are the teams that are likely to be relegated at the end of the second phase.