Tanker Drivers Deny Being Incited by Ifeanyi Ubah

By Ejiofor Alike



The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) section of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG) has denied the allegation that the detained Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah, incited it to embark on strike and cause economic sabotage.

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday arrested Ubah for alleged economic sabotage, including stealing, diversion and illegal sale of petroleum products, belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The agency has also accused Ubah of undermining the country by inciting tanker drivers to stop the lifting of petroleum products with the ulterior motive of arm-twisting the NNPC to abandon the cause of recovering the stolen products.

But PTD’s Media Officer, Mohammed Abdulkadir, said in a statement last night that it was not true that Ubah or any other individual was inciting tanker drivers to cause any economic sabotage.

“The allegation is baseless, unfounded and totally untrue. Our responsibility as a trade union is solely to promote, project and protect the job security and welfare of workers most especially the petroleum tanker drivers in Nigeria. We have no further relationship with any capitalist/employer beyond the precinct of promoting, projecting and protecting the security of jobs and welfare of our members,” said Abdulkadir.

The drivers said they supported the ongoing war against corruption by the current government, adding that “any capitalist/employer found culpable of stealing, diversion or embezzlement of government funds should be appropriately dealt with in accordance with the law.”

According to Abdulkadir, the PTD Branch of NUPENG has over the years built a good brand of integrity and excellent service to the nation and we would not allow anyone or institution no matter how highly placed to bring this beautiful brand their forebears toiled to build into disrepute.