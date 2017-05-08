Stop Using Social Media to Denigrate Leaders, Altine Advises Nigerian Youths

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Executive Secretary, Sokoto State Arabic and Islamic Board, Alhaji Ahmed Baba Altine, on Monday called on Nigerian youths to desist from using the social media to denigrate their leaders.

Altine, who gave the advice at the graduation ceremony of Madrasatul Taalimil Islam of the Sultan Abubakar College, Sokoto, stressed that this was necessary to ensure a decent society devoid of violence and acrimony.

According to him, rather than use social media for constructive criticism and information dissemination, youths are using social media to malign leaders, and described the rising wave of attacks against leaders on social media as retrogressive and unfortunate.

“It is disheartening that many youths now hide under the umbrella of social media to ridicule and malign leaders.

“This is very retrogressive and provides opportunity for unscrupulous individuals to tarnish the image of their leaders by peddling falsehood.”

Details later…