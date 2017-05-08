Security Agents Avert Violence in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Security agents in Kaduna on Monday averted what could have led to a bloody clash in the Kabala West area of the city following the alleged killing of a suspected burglar on Sunday.

‎An angry mob was said to have lynched to death the suspected burglar and his corpse was found by his friends and relations on Monday morning.

The incident, which was said to have happened along Kaje Street, Kabala West, according to an eyewitness account, led to fracas Monday morning between two groups suspected to be for and against the alleged thief that was lynched to death by the angry mob.

The development caused panic among residents as the news of the clash spread around the city with many whose shops are located in Kabala West area closing their shops and fleeing for their dear lives.

Details later…