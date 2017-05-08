Minister Tasks National Assembly to Pass Speed Limiting Device Bill

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, on Monday tasked the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency, pass a bill on speed limiting device currently before it, even as he added that vehicles do not kill, but speed hence, the need to pass the bill.

The minister, while delivering his speech at a joint press conference of the United Nations 4th Global Road Safety Week by the ministry on Monday in Abuja, noted that speed and how to address the key risk factor for road traffic deaths and injuries were very apt considering the era we live, where drivers want to get to their destinations “sharp, sharp”.

He hinted that the ministry was focused on developing comprehensive programmes to improve road user behaviour through the development and adoption of model road safety legislation through strategic policies and sustained or increased enforcement of road safety laws and standards by the relevant agency.

According to him, “For advocacy and sensitisation, the UN Decade Action on Road Safety and Traffic Injury Prevention (UN DARSTIP) has declared 8-14th May, of every year as the Global Road Safety Week.

“This year’s theme which is speed and how to address the key risk factor for road traffic deaths and injuries is very apt, considering the fact that we live in an era where reduction of time in everything we do has become the order of the day, hence; drivers want to get to their destinations, ‘sharp sharp’. I believe this global ‘call’ will encourage the National Assembly to pass a bill on speed limiting device currently before it.”

