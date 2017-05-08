Makarfi PDP Condemns Release of Boko Haram Suspects in Exchange for Chibok Girls

Ahmed Makarfi

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the decision by the Nigerian government to swap Boko Haram prisoners with some of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls.

About 82 of the girls, who were abducted from their school in April 2014, were released at the weekend as part of a prisoner swap that saw the release of some Boko Haram suspects.

While local and international rights groups like Amnesty International and BringBackOurGirls have commended the move, the opposition party said though the release of the girls was good, freeing the terror suspects was bad.

The Makarfi faction of PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye, said the suspected terrorists by this release have escaped justice; and “all the efforts made by security agencies to bring them to book has come to nothing”.

The party, according to Premium Times, also said “the negotiations are in clear violation and indeed a direct assault on the generally accepted international principle never to negotiate with terrorists.”

