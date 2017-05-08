Gombe Utd Hands Manu Three-game Ultimatum

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Gombe United, has given its Head Coach, Manu Garba, a three-match time limit to “improve on the team’s performance or face sanction”.

The Desert Scorpions have found themselves sitting in third from bottom in the NPFL ranking after returning to the top division this season following a three-year spell in the second tier, the Nigeria National League (NNL).

However, the Gombe club, after a review of their first 18 matches this season, decided to put Manu and his coaching team on their toes.

“The technical adviser (head coach), Manu Garba, OON, and his crew have been given ultimatum in the next three matches to improve on the team’s performance or face sanction,” Gombe United announced in a statement at the weekend.

Manu’s three-game ultimatum starts with home and away matches against NPFL champions Enugu Rangers before playing hosts to Katsina United.

The Scorpions have a chance to haul themselves out of the drop zone when they face Rangers in a rescheduled league match at home on Wednesday.

STATES FA CUP

(Final Results)

ABUJA

FRSC 2-2 FC Abuja

(FRSC Wins 4-2 on pens)

ABIA

Abia Warriors 1-1 Enyimba FC

(Abia won 4-3 on Pens)

ADAMAWA

Adamawa United 1:0 Adamawa United Feeders.

AKWA IBOM

Akwa United 0-0 Akwa Starlets (Akwa Utd 4-3pen)

ANAMBRA

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders

BAUCHI

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Wikki Tourists Feeders

BAYELSA

Bayelsa Utd 0-0 George Turner

(George Turner won on pens)

BENUE

Lobi Stars 2-0 FC Minda

BORNO

El-Kanemi Warriors 3-1 El-Kanemi Babes

EBONYI

Cynosure FC 1-1 Ngwa Utd

(Ngwa won 4-3 on pens)

EDO

Insurance 5-0 Dynamite FC

ENUGU

Coal City Youths 0 – 1

Rangers Int’l

EKITI

Ekiti united 1-0 Fashmod FC

OYO

3SC 2-1 Crown FC

KANO

Kano Pillars 2 – 0 Samba Kurna

KWARA

Kwara United 1-0 ABS

KOGI

Kogi United 2-0 FC Lokoja

GOMBE

Yarma light 1-1 Doma United

(Doma won 4-2 on pens)

JIGAWA

Jigawa Golden Stars 3-1 Halfa FC

OSUN

Osun United 2-2 Ede United

(Osun Utd wins 6-5 on pens)

LAGOS

MFM FC 3-1 Spartan FC

NIGER

Tornadoes 1-1 Tornadoes Feeders

(Tornadoes won 5-4 pens)

IMO

Heartland 3-4 Sam Daddy

ONDO

Peace Makers FC protest against Sunshine Stars FC forces postponement of final

NASARAWA

Nasarawa United 1-0 Aklosendi Intl FC

RIVERS

(Final: Tuesday, May 9)

Cynosure Fc v Rivers United