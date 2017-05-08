Gombe Utd Hands Manu Three-game Ultimatum

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Gombe United, has given its Head Coach, Manu Garba, a three-match time limit to “improve on the team’s performance or face sanction”.
The Desert Scorpions have found themselves sitting in third from bottom in the NPFL ranking after returning to the top division this season following a three-year spell in the second tier, the Nigeria National League (NNL).
However, the Gombe club, after a review of their first 18 matches this season, decided to put Manu and his coaching team on their toes.
“The technical adviser (head coach), Manu Garba, OON, and his crew have been given ultimatum in the next three matches to improve on the team’s performance or face sanction,” Gombe United announced in a statement at the weekend.
Manu’s three-game ultimatum starts with home and away matches against NPFL champions Enugu Rangers before playing hosts to Katsina United.
The Scorpions have a chance to haul themselves out of the drop zone when they face Rangers in a rescheduled league match at home on Wednesday.
STATES FA CUP
(Final Results)
ABUJA
FRSC 2-2 FC Abuja
(FRSC Wins 4-2 on pens)
ABIA
Abia Warriors 1-1 Enyimba FC
(Abia won 4-3 on Pens)
ADAMAWA
Adamawa United 1:0 Adamawa United Feeders.
AKWA IBOM
Akwa United 0-0 Akwa Starlets (Akwa Utd 4-3pen)
ANAMBRA
FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders
BAUCHI
Wikki Tourists 1-0 Wikki Tourists Feeders
BAYELSA
Bayelsa Utd 0-0 George Turner
(George Turner won on pens)
BENUE
Lobi Stars 2-0 FC Minda
BORNO
El-Kanemi Warriors 3-1 El-Kanemi Babes
EBONYI
Cynosure FC 1-1 Ngwa Utd
(Ngwa won 4-3 on pens)
EDO
Insurance 5-0 Dynamite FC
ENUGU
Coal City Youths 0 – 1
Rangers Int’l
EKITI
Ekiti united 1-0 Fashmod FC
OYO
3SC 2-1 Crown FC
KANO
Kano Pillars 2 – 0 Samba Kurna
KWARA
Kwara United 1-0 ABS
KOGI
Kogi United 2-0 FC Lokoja
GOMBE
Yarma light 1-1 Doma United
(Doma won 4-2 on pens)
JIGAWA
Jigawa Golden Stars 3-1 Halfa FC
OSUN
Osun United 2-2 Ede United
(Osun Utd wins 6-5 on pens)
LAGOS
MFM FC 3-1 Spartan FC
NIGER
Tornadoes 1-1 Tornadoes Feeders
(Tornadoes won 5-4 pens)
IMO
Heartland 3-4 Sam Daddy
ONDO
Peace Makers FC protest against Sunshine Stars FC forces postponement of final
NASARAWA
Nasarawa United 1-0 Aklosendi Intl FC
RIVERS
(Final: Tuesday, May 9)
Cynosure Fc v Rivers United