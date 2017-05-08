FG: Discos Don’t Have Exclusive Rights over Distribution Areas

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The federal government on Monday said it did not grant exclusive operational rights on all the areas any of the 11 electricity distribution companies (Discos) supplying electricity in the country operates when it privatised the distribution assets in 2013.

It also said that none of the Discos can claim such exclusive rights on any of the distribution areas unless they guarantee their ability to consistently provide electricity services to the areas.

As a result of this, the government, which also accused the Discos of frequently instigating industrial disharmony in the country’s electricity sector, stated that the Discos’ opposition to a possible ‘eligible customers’ declaration was unlawful and unfair.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, stated this at the 15th edition of the monthly power sector operators meeting in Jos, capital of Plateau State.

Fashola also claimed that some of the operational actions of the Discos have largely contributed to the existing troubles of the power sector.

More to follow…