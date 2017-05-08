Brazil Wins Fifth FIFA Beach World Cup

Brazil was last night crowned FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup champions for a record fifth time at Bahamas 2017 after a 6-0 victory over Tahiti in the final in Nassau. Iran defeated Italy 5-3 in the third-place play off to also make history as first country from Asia to win the bronze.

The South Americans needed just 14 seconds to open the scoring as Mauricinho notched them ahead following a lightning-quick turnover in Tahiti’s half. Mauricinho then turned provider as he assisted Datinha, who finished from close range to double their lead.