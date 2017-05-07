Soyinka: EFCC Should Prosecute Detractors of Fight against Corruption

Wole Soyinka
  • Magu: Corruption is already fighting back

Abimbola Akosile  with agency report

Nigeria’s Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, saturday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute those he described as detractors in the fight against corruption in the country.

Soyinka made the call at the opening of his Vision of the Child Art Exhibition, 2017 edition, at Freedom Park, Lagos with the theme: ‘Enhance the Heritage; Advance the Future’, in celebrating Lagos at 50. He said most times, the anti-corruption agency was sent on the wrong track or wild goose chase, resulting to no prosecution.

According to Soyinka, “When we talk about corruption, is it not time we legislate against detractors, who deliberately create distraction? Say for instance, the money just found in Lagos. One governor claimed that the money belongs to his state government, claiming a proceed from the sale of some turbines and so on.

“It is a criminal act of distraction. He knew very well that he was lying, that the money was not his, but belongs to someone else. Obviously, acting in the interest of those accused of corruption, that to me is connivance and collaboration with corrupt people.

‘‘I think such people should be criminalised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),” he said.

Soyinka, who commended the art works of the children, expressed the hope that with children exposing the corruption acts of the adults Nigeria would be in for better days.

Speaking, acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, said the commission’s operation was not limited to investigation and prosecution of offenders, but also to enlighten the public on the dangers of corruption.

Magu, according to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report said the painting exhibition was one way to educate and enlighten people about corruption, stressing that the paintings exposed some ways in which adults were involved in corrupt practices.

“My views of the Nigerian child, from the across the plains, the hills, the forests and the swamps of Nigeria are those of innocence and boundless creativity. However, like most of the older generation, many of our youths seem also to be trapped in cocoons of corruption, which have built around them.

“However, Professor Soyinka’s ‘Vision of the Child’ project and the sheer breadth and depth of these paintings by these youngsters, demonstrate very well that our children have an acute awareness of what is going on around them and are breaking free of the shackles of corruption.

“They also show the determination of the younger generation for their voices to be heard. The uncomfortable questions they are asking us are; how and why did we allow this beautiful country to be turned into the cesspit of corruption?

“These paintings speak to all strata of our society and to every flank of the war against corruption and the common message I see running through all of them is: we will never give up on the ideals of a just and equitable society.

“The vision I see so eloquently expressed in these wonderful pieces of art is that of the irrepressible Nigerian spirit, refusing to be put down and reaching out for the Nigeria of our collective dreams: the Nigeria where our commonwealth is used for our common good and not looted by a few greedy, self-centred lot.

 “I can confirm to you that corruption is already fighting back. But, even though massive resources have been deployed to fight back at EFCC, we draw strength and encouragement to carry on from the likes of these children and Prof. Wole Soyinka. We draw the courage to soldier on from millions of ordinary Nigerians whose desires are for equity and social justice,” he said.

Magu said the EFCC was not personal in the discharge of its mandate; stressing that its personnel only fear God, with the guiding principles by the Rule of Law and the overriding interest of the country.

NAN reports that 38 students selected from different schools, participated in literary and painting works at the exhibition.

  • austin

    Haaa Kongi, you are still taking sides amongst the thieves. The governor that claimed the money as his state’s knows that the state had turbines that were sold just before the elections. The monies realized from the sale disappeared into thin air. He has reported to EFCC and EFCC ignored him. If he sees any money resembling the type that got lost, he must claim it o. By fire, by force.
    That the disappearing governor happened to be your friend that celebrated your birthday with 78million is telling here. You have not learnt how to start disassociating yourself from these men of little honor. Continue, you hear?

    • Ndem B.

      Can someone give account of what happened with Peoples Bank in Corner bu sto, Ajegunle

  • vincentumenyiora

    All the talks about corruption in Nigeria so far will not help matters especially after Buhari has left the scene! I don’t know how he intends to put a cap on the crime when those in the States are not touched and there is no plan yet to suggest that the measures will encompass that part of the Administrations in Nigeria! So, whatever gains you think you have so far, and nothing done to those culpable, the crime could well be exacerbated when the strong man is not around to wield power any more! I have been crying out for you to look into my solutions against corruption in Nigeria God knows how long back and it is contained in my book copies are with the authorities or their friends yet what you’re doing presently appears to be superficial from my own thinking – chasing the goose as it were!

    Think about if you had No party system for Nigeria due to its composite formations such that it will the people not the caucus that decide on who represents them – think about what effect it’ll have on all those intending to take up politics as career in Nigeria! You’ll discover that the effect will be automatic and far reaching for the obvious that; Who comes to politics will do showing the people his/ her clean hands! The one and obvious advantage of the system is that the Laws will have effect on the individuals against what is happening now – the law passing through the caucuses before it touches the culprits in Nigeria – a travesty of the every law be it in Western type of the Socialist system! It is even worse in the Socialist system because not only that you will be arrested but you will be stringed out and because that idea is harsh enough, it send shivers to all and sundry across the land having or acting a purgative effect on the people! Until your laws for Elections and for the supervision of the activities of the people generally is seen to be strict and incisive, you cannot get the people in Nigeria organised – it’ll be more about goose chance indeed!

    Incidentally Vincent has provided such solutions that can help the capping of the tendencies for politicians and public office holders to cheat in Nigeria! And I said about Nigeria to be: Who do you tell and he/ she is willing to do something about what the problems are the causes? For example look at the names of all those who have copies of my publications they simply poach into the contents halfheartedly and or lackadaisically selecting what suits their idiosyncrasies and they leave that which are the reason for the publications – the themes! I want to remind Minister Ahaji Lai Muhammed that his pronouncement – I termed it procrastination, that corruption will stop even after Buhari has left office is mere bluff because the loopholes are there and so, are not touched or plugged yet! Try No party system and you will discover that the ‘feud’ in PDP leadership for example, will disappear in thin air and people in Nigeria will be afforded the opportunity to know representation really means in politics! The system has a ‘Big’ purgative effect on the people generally irrespective of your religion and or ethnicity!

    Incidentally America tried it in their own political formative history (trajectory) and it worked for them why not in Nigeria considering your size and the illiteracy rate and customs or cultures across the board!