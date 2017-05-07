Sokoto to Upgrade School of Health Technology

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has said the state government will upgrade the Sultan Abdulrahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa to the status of a college.

Tambuwal made the disclosure when he paid an unscheduled visit to the school in Gwadabawa Local Government area of the state on Sunday.

He said the move was in recognition of the giant strides recorded by the school in the training of highly-needed middle-level manpower in the state, adding that the development will boost the efforts of the state government in the provision of efficient healthcare services.

“Upgrading the school to a college means improved funding and increased infrastructural development.

“I urge the management of the school to continue to sustain the high standards they are known for,” Tambuwal said.

Details later…