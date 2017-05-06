UNICEF: 3,900 Nigerian Children Died from Boko Haram Crises

The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has said that no fewer than 3900 children have been killed in north-east Nigeria as a result of combined actions of Boko Haram’s insurgency in the region and security forces.

This is as seven persons were reported killed in a suicide attack on Konduga, a Borno town, the police said on Friday. Two of the dead were suicide bombers while the rest were victims.

The police in a statement by the Assistant Public Relations Officer in charge of Borno Police Command, Murtala Ibrahim stated that two of the dead were suicide bombers and the other five were innocent citizens.

This is the conclusion of the first “Report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Nigeria” (S/2017/304), released on Thursday, which documents the impact on children of the severe deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the country between January 2013 and December 2016

“With tactics including widespread recruitment and use, abductions, sexual violence, attacks on schools and the increasing use of children in so- called “suicide” attacks, Boko Haram has inflicted unspeakable horror upon the children of Nigeria’s north-east and neighbouring countries,“ declared Virginia Gamba, Special Representa- tive of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

Gamba however, commended the Government of Nigeria for the measures already adopted and their collaboration with the UN to improve the protection of children. She called upon the authorities to ensure that all boys and girls were provided with the necessary support and services to facilitate their reintegration into their communities.