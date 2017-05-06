Groves Relishes Fourth World Title Challenge 

George Groves welcomes the “biggest pressure” of his career as he bids to finally become a world champion at the fourth time of asking. He will vie for the vacant WBA super-middleweight championship against Fedor Chudinov on May 27.

He twice fell short against Carl Froch for the world title before also losing to Badou Jack, but Groves insists that his best chance will come later this month.

“Fourth attempt, but the right time,” he told Sky Sports News. “Some people thought it was a foregone conclusion that I would beat Badou Jack but I was fighting away from home on a Floyd Mayweather card. I ended up losing a split decision, but this time it’s in the UK.

“Chudinov’s style; he’s a very tough eastern European fighter but I feel that I’ve got the beating of him. He hasn’t boxed anyone as good as me.”

Since losing his third world title challenge against Jack in Las Vegas, Groves has joined forces with trainer Shane McGuigan who also oversees Carl Frampton and David Haye. Groves has strung together four consecutive wins under McGuigan’s stewardship, most notably against Martin Murray.

“I wanted some fights to work with Shane first, before having another world title attempt,” Groves said.

“Timing-wise, it’s right. We’ve had a good, solid year with four wins. Against Martin Murray, it was a big win that put me back in the picture on the British scene.

People thought that was a 50-50 fight but I showed that I’m better than that.

“I feel that I’m one of the best, if not the best, in the division but it’s up to me to prove it. Winning a world title and beating Chudinov would be a step in that direction. First and foremost, this is the biggest pressure fight of my career.

“It’s must-win, as all fights are, but this really is must-win. I’m aware of that, but I relish it.”