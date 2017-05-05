Odey, Olatunbosun Set for Eagles Call up

MFM FC attacking pair of Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun have been handed call ups to the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leading scorer Odey and Olatunbosun are two of the four players from the country’s top division expected to be announced for the roster ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against South Africa in June this year.

FC Ifeanyiubah goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Akwa United striker Alhassan Ibrahim are also in the mix.

According to supersport.com. the four players are expected to join up with the overseas-based players called by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr for the camp in a French island, Corsica.

However, the trio of Alhassan, Ezenwa and Olatunbosun have applied for their visas ahead of the trip to Corsica while MFM striker Odey is in Denmark seeking to join FC Midtjylland.

“The three other players have been in Abuja to get their visas ready for the trip. Stephen Odey is the only one remaining now,” Super Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye confirmed to supersport.com on Wednesday.

The squad for the trip to Corsica ahead of the match-up with Bafana Bafana of South Africa is expected to be announced soon.