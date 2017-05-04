UNIBEN Alumni Association Lagos Branch Award Dinner

The University of Benin alumni in Lagos will hold this year’s edition of its annual award of excellence on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos by 6p.m.

The theme of this year’s lecture is: “Recession As A Catalyst For Growth”to be presented by Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo MD/CEO Fidelity Bank Plc., and the occasion will be chaired by Senator Pharm Mathew Urhoghide.

The lecture series is one of the branch’s objective in reawakening social values and national integration in our country, Nigeria.

The recipients of this year’s award are: Mr Kennedy Uzoka (MD UBA), Mrs Regina Ehigiator(Anitar Group of Company), Omaruoye Ogheneochuko (MD New Heights PharmacyLtd), Chukwuemeka Obi (MD Pharmacy Plus Ltd),

Mrs. Mary Akpobome( E.D Heritage Bank), Mr. Andy Akporugo, (Legal Practitioner), Eng. Desmond Odiase (Dexmonds Luxury&Jewelleries Ltd.), Dr Uche Mbatu (MD Mega Vision Ltd), Ms Stella Omagbai (E.D FSDH Merchant Bank Plc), Mr. Steve Okoshone (Assistant Commissioner of Police), among others.