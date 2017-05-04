Lamido’s Continued Detention Shameful, Say Northern Youths

Detention of former governor stalls corruption trial in Abuja

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Youths under the auspices of Sule Lamido Peace Initiative Group (SULPIG) in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States respectively, wednesday called on Nigerian youths to embark on fasting and prayers for divine intervention against the “injustice meted out against the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, by the state government and the Nigeria Police following his political persecution.”

Shortly after the joint meeting of the group in Sokoto, its coordinator, Alhaji Ridwanu Abdullahi Adanji, issued a statement to THISDAY in Kano that members from the three states would embarked on fasting and prayers to seek God’s intervention for the release and protection of Lamido “against perceived enemies and agents of hatred and political persecution allegedly led by the police and the state government.”

According to him, Lamido represents one of the few remaining Nigerians that are not scared to openly speak the truth on issues affecting the masses in order to offer an enduring solution no matter who is in control, so as to ensure unity, political cohesion and progress of the country.

Also, he recalled that Lamido fought to ensure justice and fairness, not only among ordinary Nigerians, but the downtrodden in state, where he suffered to facilitate development and good governance.

“It is on record that Lamido remains as reliable bridge of the Talakawas as he’s always against injustice, and he is not afraid to air his opinions, while protecting the welfare of ordinary citizens of Nigeria,” it said.

However, the group condemns the continued detention and incarceration of Lamido, noting that it is an abuse of his fundamental human rights to freedom of speech, as it stressed that anything against it would be seen as injustice from both the state government under Governor Muhammadu Badaru, “who allegedly connived with the police to actualise the ongoing political persecution.”

Meanwhile, Lamido’s ongoing trial over allegations of corruption at the Federal High Court in Abuja was yesterday stalled due to his detention in the state prison.

At the resumption of the trial yesterday, Lamido’s counsel, Joe Agi (SAN), informed the trial court about the present predicament of the first defendant, having been in detention pending his bail, he could not be produced in court to face his ongoing corruption trial, of which the defendant is expected to be present in court at every of its sittings.

Having heard parties, Justice Quadri adjourned the matter to May 11, 2017.

However, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in September 2015, arraigned Lamido, Aminu Lamido, Mustapha Lamido, Wada Abubakar, Bamaina Holdings Limited, Bamaina Company Nigeria Limited, Bamaina Aluminium Limited, Speeds International Limited and Darlington Agoha on a 27-count charge of abuse of office and money laundering before Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court in Abuja.