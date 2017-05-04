Ekweremadu Alleges Plot by Presidency, EFCC to Frame Him

It’s a lie , EFCC tells Deputy Senate President

Damilola Oyedele i and Paul Obi in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has alleged that the presidency, using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has perfected plans to raid his Enugu home and plant some incriminating items, including foreign currencies and arms in it.

Ekweremadu, who raised a point of order at plenary yesterday, said he was informed of the plot by a whistle blower within the EFCC.

The deputy senate president said the plan is to ensure his removal from office.

He also alleged that he would be arrested and detained pending the outcome of the investigations, as part of plans to frustrate any political ambitions in future elections.

Ekweremadu read the two paged letter purportedly from the whistle blower who claimed to be an investigative journalist working covertly with the EFCC.

The letter in poorly written English, obtained by THISDAY reads in full:

“Distinguished senator, there is a grand plan from the cabal in the Presidency, using EFCC as an anti-graft agency, to indict and remove you from office. This cabal in the presidency has mandated the EFCC chairman to carry out this evil operation within two weeks.

“The plan and the trap goes like this: On May 6, 2017 – Saturday night to Sunday morning – the EFCC, alongside local and international media, both print and television and radio, will raid an apartment under the guise of whistle blowing policy of the federal government with a search warrant already obtained in the magistrate’s court to search an apartment alleging to be one of your guest houses in Enugu State capital or any suitable available apartment in your senatorial district that will serve this evil purpose.

“EFCC will be claiming to have received a tip-off from a whistle-blower in your state, alerting the agency of a large huge (sic) amount of money of different currencies in the said apartment belonging to you, Ekweremadu, the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a proceed of which is likely to be considered as illegally obtained and acquired, which constitute abuse of office and corruption,he said among other allegations.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate has alleged that the presidency plans to use security agencies to silence its critics in the party and in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It also condemned the alleged plot against the deputy senate president.

The spokesperson of the caucus, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe (Abia North), while speaking after the caucus meeting held yesterday, said there are plans to harass and intimidate all former governors of the PDP and dissenting voices in the APC.

Flanked by several members of the caucus including Ekweremadu and Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, Abaribe accused the government of breaches of fundamental human rights.

The caucus also condemned the detention of formers Governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa, Gabriel Suswan of Benue and Babangida Aliyu of Niger State.

However, the EFCC debunked allegations by Ekweremadu that its operatives were planning to implant a large chunk of money in various denomination as a cover up to raid his house in Enugu.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Information, Wilson Uwujaren, said: “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to the alarm purportedly raised by the Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu at May 3 plenary of the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

“The distinguished senator alleged that there were plots by the commission to set him up by planting monies and guns in his residence.

“The commission wishes to state in very strong terms that it is not aware of any plot to set up Ekweremadu for any arrest.”