Lamido Remanded in Kiyawa Prison, Police Teargas Supporters

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Police fired teargas on Tuesday to disperse supporters of the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, who was arraigned on four-count charge before the Chief Magistrate Court in Dutse, the state capital.

The supporters thronged the court as early as 8a.m. yesterday in solidarity with Lamido who was arraigned by the Zone 1 Police Command.

The former governor was arraigned on a four-count charge of allegedly inciting disturbance contrary to section 114 of the Penal Code.

Other charges against Lamido were disturbance of public peace; defamation of character and criminal intimidation, all punishable under the Penal Code.

Counsel to Lamido, Felix Osimerha, argued that his client has been a notable public figure considering that the alleged charges are not capital offence, and are bailable.

He also argued that today, the former governor would be attending another case in Abuja for alleged corruption charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The prosecuting counsel, Ikenna Ignatius, argued that “allowing the defendant on bail is likely to jeopardise the peace of the state considering his large supporters that are evidently noticed before this court.”

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Muntari Liman, said he needed time to decide on the application for bail and another on the police First Investigation Report (FIR) brought as evidence in the case.

He ordered that the former governor be remanded in Kiyawa Prison which is almost 30 kilometres away from Dutse till May 4.