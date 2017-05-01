Ekweremadu: Why I Joined Politics

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweramadu, has said his sole reason for joining politics is to address the age-long marginalisation and neglect of his people.

Speaking when leaders of Udi North Forum paid him a solidarity visit in Enugu, the lawmaker said he discovered early that no matter how endowed you are, there is a limit to what you can do for your people, hence the need to get involved in governance.

He said that at a point, the government must necessarily come in to address some infrastructural deficit in an area.

The Deputy Senate President recalled that the first water project that he attracted as a senator was sited at Nze in Udi North as a way of remedying some of the difficulties faced by people in the area, adding that he has addressed most of the challenges in the area without being prompted by the people.

“I joined politics to address the issue of marginalisation by influencing government policies which will help in providing the needs of the people. I can see and feel marginalisation in Udi North and my vision is to change the fortunes of the people of the area for good, that’s why most of our projects in the areas of water, roads, and electricity are sited in places where the people cannot help themselves,” he said.

Details later…