Raw deal! How Oba Akiolu ‘Snubbed’ Ooni Ogunwusi in Public

War brews between the royal circuits of Eko and Ile Ife, like badly brewed beer. It gives a heady whiff, intoxicating the two kingdoms and goading them into a protracted and very dirty supremacy tussle and slugfest. The major characters are, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The cool kindliness of silk, that smoothens away trouble and allays fears was all he sought but when Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, encountered Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, last Tuesday, Akiolu gave him the rough, sandy kiss of the foot mat. The footage of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu snubbing the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ojaja II, at a function has been trending on social media. Also in the footage is the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

It is such a shameful sight to see two paramount rulers and custodians of Yoruba cultural heritage act like cantankerous teens jostling for the love of a mutual crush. But unlike the anecdotal teens, they are not at loggerheads over some teen crush, both traditional rulers are at war over issues of prestige and seniority.

As the issue lingers, it has been revealed that those who are supposed to settle the dispute between the Obas are the ones fanning the embers of discord, thereby adding fuel to an already raging inferno. The Obas are supposed to be leaders by example and to bring peace in time of discord among their subjects, but this festering dispute portrays them otherwise. But Oba Akiolu, while reacting to the criticism that trailed the incident, said he was constrained by tradition from receiving and returning Ooni’s greeting, contrary to widespread belief that he snubbed the Ife monarch. “Anybody can imagine anything. There was nothing. The custom or tradition is like that in Lagos. We don’t hold each other; we don’t hug,” Oba Akiolu said.

Meanwhile, Ogunwusi, has dissociated himself from a statement credited to Mr. Tunde Awoyeni who claimed that the palace would invoke the wrath of ancestors on Oba Akiolu for snubbing the Ooni at a public function.

Oba Ogunwusi said he would continue to hold the Oba of Lagos in high esteem and would not stop to accord him with respect.

“Kabiyesi Ogunwusi is committed to his peace and unity agenda, which he has embarked on since he ascended the throne of his forefathers.

We refrain from reacting officially, with a view to avoiding fanning any ember of discord as Oba Akiolu remains respected monarch and the Ooni had established a very robust and healthy relationship with him before his installation as Ooni of Ife”, a statement from Ooni’s palace said.

ACCIDENTAL SOCIALITE…WHY CHURCHILL OLADUNNI DUMPED TONTO DIKE

•MAKING SENSE OF HIS DESPERATE LUNGE FOR SOCIAL ACCLAIM

There is something grotesque and foolhardy about Churchill Oladunni’s broken marriage with estranged wife, Tonto Dike. Echoes of their crashed marriage resonates like Nazi Germany’s infamous cannon assault against London forces during the bloody World War.

At the backdrop of the echoes, fresh facts emerge indicating that Churchill might truly be a social butterfly, whose specialty is in using and dumping his unsuspecting victims. Churchill reportedly used his estranged wife, Tonto Dike, an actress, to climb the social ladder, after which he dumped her. Many believe his claim to fame was his ill-fated marriage to the Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike. He cleverly used the poor actress and took advantage of her popularity. Now, the marriage has packed up but they have a son together.

Predictably, Churchill has become popular on the social media and he is using the opportunity to advantage. He was recently sighted at the burial ceremony of the father of Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, where he sprayed money on Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde, like a drunken sailor. “You can feel it that this man (Churchill) is trying so hard to be known in Lagos happening crowd,” said a dignitary at the event