NULGE Suspends 6 Officers in Always Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Ahead of the May Day celebrations, six officers of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have been slammed with indefinite suspension for anti-union activities.

The affected state executive officers were Anestina Iweh, Owoanam Akpanwa and Kingsley Akpan, as well as the branch chairmen of Ibesikpo-Asutan Local Government area, Imoh Udoeyop; Esit Eket Local Government, Aniekan Ntia; and Ukanafun Local Government Area, Monday Abak.

The indefinite suspension order of the state officials, which took effect from April 27, 2017, was contained in a letter addressed to them and signed by the acting National Secretary of the union, Chukwu Emeka Aguonye.

The national executive of the union in the letter in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, weekend stressed that the suspension was based on the independent investigations carried out on the sins labelled against the officers.

Details later…