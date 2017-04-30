‘Nigeria, Not Ripe for Muslim-Muslim Ticket’

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Former President of the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and a member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEL), Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa has declared that Nigeria is not ripe for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

He also said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would have lost the 2015 election if the party had presented a Muslim – Muslim ticket.

Speaking in an interview with journalists yesterday in Kaduna, Dangiwa said the country was deeply divided along religion line and it would be suicidal for any political party to take that kind of decision and expect to win election.

Reacting to recent allegations by Bola Tinubu, national leader of the APC that  Senate President Bukola Saraki and Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, blocked his chances of becoming the running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, Dangiwa maintained that Saraki and others took a patriotic stand to ensure the unity of the country.

“We thank the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and others for deciding against Muslim-Muslim ticket Presidency. The truth is that the Nigeria of today is not the Nigeria of yesterday where religious differences doesn’t matter much. I commend the senate President for being sensitive to the feelings of Christians Nigerians in Nigeria” he said.

He said further that the population of Nigerian Christians is not one that can be ignored by any politician.

According to him, “the Abiola-Kingibe ticket in 1993 was because the party made a mistake but Christians still supported them because of the disposition of MKO Abiola. But today the country is sharply divided along ethnic and religious lines and political decisions must be taken in such a way that every section is carried along.

“If the APC had made that mistake by presenting a Muslim-Muslim ticket, I wonder if the party would have won the presidential election. I am very sure the Christians, for whatever reason would have supported a party that has a Christian on the ticket.

“If Bola Tinubu felt that some people stopped him from being Vice President, he was not being fair to Christians in Nigeria, he was being self centred by advocating for a Muslim-Muslim ticket just to achieve his ambition. He was thinking about himself, not about Nigeria and the crisis that would have happened, we couldn’t have been able to contain it”, he said.

He called on politicians to take decisions that can promote peace in the country rather than cause division. He said no politician can deceive Nigerians in 2019 as they will hold their leaders accountable for their actions.

“There would be more sanity in politics and Nigerians will use their votes to vote out those who have not performed. Next election will based on performance, people will be looking for those who have performed and who can perform.

“If you have not performed and you come back to ask people to vote for you, they will ask you to give account of yourself. We have been asking people for accountability from their leaders”, the clergyman said.

 

  • Pax

    “Muslim-muslim tciket”, all the time. For so many years, talk about “Muslim-muslim ticket”. Talk about whether Nigeria is ripe for it or not. Why no talk, just even talk, about Christian- Christian ticket? Ever? All these years? Why the fixation on “Muslim-muslim ticket”? Even the Christians don’t canvass or talk about Christian-Christian ticket. Here is a representative of CAN talking about “Muslim-muslim ticket”. Why is CAN not/never talking about or canvassing Nigeria’s readiness for a Christian-Christian ticket? Can CAN, can Christians, can Southerners, can patriotic, enlightened Northerners and Nigerians generally, not even THINK of it? Can it not even cross anyone’s mind? If, as Soyinka posits, the fulani murderers/terrorists – who use the wildly misleading sobriquet of ‘herdsmen’ – have a conqueror mentality and enslavement agenda, it seems also evident, that a few, at least, among their designated targets, even without a physical invasion, already have a conquered and enslaved mentality.

    Freedom is first and foremost, a thing of the mind; and, of the spirit. “Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.” If all CAN, and Christians, and Southerners, can talk, exclusively, and repeatedly, about is the country’s readiness or un-ripeness for a “Muslim-muslim ticket”, if that is all and only that their mouths speak, then, clearly, freedom, and a conqueror, how much more a “‘more than conquerors” mentality is not yet truly in them.

    The Almighty God had to use an ass (beast of burden and transportation; donkey family/sub-genus), a creature disdained, to speak to His prophet who had temporarily become enticed, and spiritually hard of hearing. Therefore, let those who should have The Light, who call themselves Children of Light, now hear, through a modern day ‘ass’, many Pharisee-like among them would disdain, but whose words address themselves quite aptly, to the Children of Light in this hour, for, indeed, “this is a people robbed and spoiled/plundered.”

    “Old pirates, yes, they rob I
    Sold I to the merchant ships
    Minutes after they took I
    From the bottomless pit

    But my hand was made strong
    By the Hand of the Almighty
    We forward in this generation
    Triumphantly

    Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery
    None but ourselves can free our minds
    Have no fear for atomic energy AND TERRORISTS
    ‘Cause none of them can stop the time

    How long shall they kill our prophets
    While we stand aside and look? Ooh
    Some say it’s just a part of it
    We’ve got to fulfill the Book

    Won’t you help to sing
    These songs of freedom?”

    – Redemption Song by Robert (Bob) Nesta Marley