Delta Monarchs Want FG to End Herdsmen Menace

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

In the light of the lingering menace of cattle nomads in the state, the Delta State council of Traditional Rulers has urged the Federal Government to adopt decisive measures that would address the challenge in a more far-reaching and sustainable manner.

The council decried heightened insecurity across Delta State and many other parts of the country, saying the Nigerian Government could not afford to allow this visible threat to the nation’s security, peace and progress to continue or be wished away.

Rising from a meeting of the body in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the leadership of the royal fathers suggested a decisive military action to check the negative activities of the rampaging Fulani cattle herdsmen in the state and other parts of the country.

In a five-point communiqué issued at the end of the council meeting in Asaba by its chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the traditional rulers stressed the urgent need go curb the excesses of the cattle herders vis-à-vis the restoration if peace and security in the communities affected by the negative activities of the herdsmen.

They condemned in very strong terms the recklessness and effrontery with which the cattle rearers kidnap, kill and maim innocent Nigerian citizens, noting that the situation should be reversed through adoption of an aggressive and collaborative approach by stakeholders and security agencies.

Nonetheless, the council commended the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for the prudent use of scare resources occasioned by the prevailing economic situation in Nigeria, adding that the governor has ensured equitable distribution of projects in communities across the three senatorial zones of Delta State.

Moreover, they commended the state commissioner of police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, for beefing up security especially around members of the Delta State Traditional Council.

The royal fathers also appealed to various communities in the state to take more serious interest in matters relating to security in their respective areas “in order to stamp out all vestiges of crime and criminality from the society.”

The meeting had in attendance an array of high-ranking traditional rulers in the state, including the 1st Vice-Chairman of the council and Orodje of Okpe, Orhue 1 as well as the 2nd Vice-Chairman, who is also the Pere of Akugbene Mein, SP Luke Kalanama VIII.

The nefarious activities of the marauding cattle nomads have been a major source of security concern in Delta State and have led to destruction of several lives and valuable property in recent time with several traditional rulers having been victims of kidnapping and banditry blamed on the nomads.