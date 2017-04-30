BBDO Clinches New Account, Foresees Brighter Future

At a time many thought the advertising landscape had almost become saturated, BBDO entered the Nigerian market few years ago with the promise of changing the game. It was the first time the agency would spread its tentacles into the Nigerian market and by extension the West African sub-region with the setting up of its first office in West Africa. Located in Nigeria’s main commercial city of Lagos, BBDO West Africa was structured to oversee and develop the BBDO brand across the sub-region. Since then, the agency, which is the second line agency of DDB Lagos, has remained relevant in the market. At the last count, the BBDO handles the creative accounts of Guinness, VISA, Google and Wrigley’s. Others are Kates Associated Industries and Ensure Insurance.

Fast forward to 2017, when many analysts predicted it would be a tough year, the agency has recorded an impressive string of accounts wins. The feat, achieved within the first quarter of the year, has led to the winning and consolidation of two multinational accounts.

The first of the wins was for Pringles, the global number one potato chips brand. BBDO’s triumph at the keenly contested pitch that involved top agencies in Nigeria, puts the agency in pole position to work for sister brands of Pringles, notably Kellogg’s cornflakes.

Announcing the win, the pitch coordinator at Kellogg’s Tolaram Nigeria, Namrata Basu, remarked that at every stage of the multi-phased pitch, BBDO’s work consistently demonstrated a thorough understanding of the youth segment, a core target for the brand, and the type of creativity that resonates with them.

Right on the heels of the Pringles win, BBDO successfully consolidated the SC Johnson business. The chemicals and insecticides giant is a roster client of BBDO worldwide. It manufactures globally renowned insecticides and mosquito repellents, including Raid, Baygon, AllOut and Off.

SC Johnson, trading in Nigeria as Johnson Wax, is reported to have plans to expand its West Africa operations three-folds, and wanted a marketing communications partner to help achieve its ambitions. BBDO West Africa was adjudged to fit the bill after a rigorous compliance and due diligence exercise involving local and global representatives of the company.

Worldwide, BBDO is renowned for its mantra, The Work The Work The Work, which is said to underscore the total commitment and creativity that goes into supporting brands and businesses to achieve their goals.

Commenting on kicking off the year with two big account wins, Managing Director of BBDO West Africa, Igbo Amadi-Obi, said given the prevailing business environment, such a feat was not just remarkable but underlined the young agency’s prospects.

He added that BBDO West Africa was strongly aligned with the philosophy and character of BBDO agencies worldwide, to dedicate themselves to the relentless support of clients’ objectives through focused creativity that wins for the client, rather than creativity that wins acclaim for the agency.