Two Dead, Scores Injured as Building Collapses in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Scores of construction workers were thursday injured and two killed when a two-storey building undergoing construction in NICON Town Estate, off Admirality Way in the Lekki area of Lagos, partially collapsed.

It was gathered that the construction workers were mixing concrete at the site when part of the building cracked and collapsed, trapping many of them under the rubble.

The deceased persons who were simply identified as Tasiu Tanko and Abdullahi Usman had since been deposited at the morgue while the injured persons were taken to the hospital.

Immediately news of the incident filtered out, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and other emergency responders rushed to the accident scene to rescue those trapped underneath the rubble.

According to eyewitness account, the collapsed building took all by surprise as it had previously not given any sign of wear and tear.

It was gathered that the structure suddenly had a crack and partially collapsed like a pack of badly stacked cards.

It took the concerted efforts of emergency workers to bring out the workers from underneath the rubbles, although two were brought out dead.

Already, the building has been cordoned off by LASEMA pending an on-the-spot assessment of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), who are expected to take some samples for tests.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Tiamiyu Adesina, however said although two persons died, they only have one person injured who was taken to the hospital.

He said: “The agency received a report regarding the partial collapse of a building at Nicon town Estate, Admiralty way Lekki.

“Investigations conducted by the agency’s Emergency Respone Team (ERT) at scene of the incident revealed that the structure under the process of casting of the roof beam and parapet partially collapsed as mixed concrete, and the poker vibrator were seen at the site.

“The building suddenly collapsed on some of the workers on site and two adult male named Tasiu and Abdulahi were reportedly killed, while an adult male named Yakub sustained some injuries and have been taken to the hospital.

“The agency’s Emergency Response Team immediately cordoned off the building for further investigation to be carried out by the appropriate authorities.”