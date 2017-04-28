Kaffy Sets to Host Dance Workshop Across Nigeria

Nigeria has gotten to the point where her performing arts industry plays a pivotal role in the socio-cultural and economic life of her citizens. Over the years, the art of dance has gradually evolved from being a hobby to a professional career for a handful of youths spread across the country. Mrs. Kafayat Shafau-Ameh popularly known as Kaffy ‘The Dance Queen’ who broke the Guinness book of world record for the longest dance party in 2006 is set to create more opportunity for talented youths.

Kaffy has performed in major concerts locally and internationally. She has featured in music videos for A-list Nigerian musicians. She is also recognised as the voice of the future Nigerians through the art of dance. She recently choreographed the show ‘Love like a Movie’ by Dare Art-Alade and also performed with Ciara at the concert.

Her relentless passion for her career, children, youth and women empowerment has made Kaffy a source of inspiration, great motivator and influencer. Besides being an entrepreneur, lovely wife and a super mother to her children, the Dance Queen has also given birth to a large number of professional dancers who are currently making waves in the industry.

The dance industry in Nigeria is growing at snail speed and some of the issues faced are non-connectedness and lack of professionalism. This is why “The Dance Workshop 2017” is a project set up by Kaffy to enlighten, promote and create a dance network in Nigeria through a theoretical and practical workshop

The workshop, set to hold from June 6th to 11th in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Accra, is aimed at educating dancers on ethics and the business aspect of dance, making them understand the marketability of this industry. The workshop will include; Fun Dance Classes, Interactive/Sessions and Motivational talks.

This year’s workshop will headline international dance choreographer AY Hollywood who has worked with various recording artists such as; Chris Brown, Ciara, and Rihanna. Most recently AY Hollywood choreographed Beyonce’s ‘On the Run Tour’, Nicki Minaj’s ‘Billboard Music Award’ performance as well as Jennifer Lopez’s ‘American Music Award’. The Dance Workshop 2017 is not limited only to professional dancers; it will also be a fun avenue for the whole family to engage in a few hours of fun dance sessions and also receive fitness tips through dance from the Dance Queen herself.