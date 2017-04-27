Ikpeazu Chides Abia Police over Misuse of Vehicles 

By Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed displeasure over the short life span of the 20 patrol cars he donated to the state police command a year ago.

Ikpeazu’s chiding of the police was a sad commentary for the command as the apparent recklessness and lack of maintenance culture in the use of vehicles donated to the police for security operations has now come under scrutiny.

Ikpeazu had on February 19, 2016 donated 20 patrol cars to the Abia State Police Command “to step up their game and ensure that no place is comfortable for criminals in Abia”.

The vehicles equipped with communication gadgets were handed over to the then Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Solomon Arase, who was in the state on official visit.

While donating the vehicles, the governor had said that it was aimed at making “our state as safe as possible”, adding that “the criminal community has no home and always on the move” hence “every state should ensure that their borders are safe”.

But 14 months later Governor Ikpeazu lamented that the vehicles were no longer functional with some of them rendered immobile and abandoned at the strategic places where they were parked.

Details later…