Church Urges Buhari to Channel Recovered Funds into Welfare

Solomon Elusoji

In light of the recent flux of cash recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Ibadan Anglican Diocese has charged the Muhammadu Buhari administration to channel the funds into the welfare of needy Nigerians.

The Diocese made this call in a communiqué released after its 2017 Synod in Ibadan, Oyo State, last Sunday.

The communiqué was signed by the Diocesan Bishop and President Of the Synod, The Most Revd J.O Akinfenwa.

According to the communiqué, the synod, which is a formal meeting of church leaders, believes the biting effect of the recession on the masses has led to widespread depression, prompting people to take their lives; channelling the recovered monies into welfare programs can help bring quick economic recovery and succour to the Nigerian masses, it argued.

Meanwhile, the Diocese urged the federal government to continue to fight against corrupt practices. “We, however, plead for an holistic approach towards curtailing the menace of corruption which has eaten deep into our national life,” the communiqué read, “we plead for transparency and equity in the fight against the menace.”

It also urged the federal government to give more priority to road construction, review multiple taxation, protect Christians from wanton massacre and promote massive investment in education.