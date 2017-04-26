Transcorp Appoints Jibunoh President/CEO

Nume Ekeghe

One of Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerates, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) has appointed Adim Jibunoh as its new President/Chief Executive Officer.

Jibunoh will succeed Emmanuel Nnorom, who has been appointed President of Heirs Holdings, a Lagos-based pan-African investment firm.

Transcorp operates in the power, oil and gas, hospitality and agro-industry sectors.

A release yesterday, by Director of Resources, Napoleon Esemudje, stated that Jibunoh, who is currently Director, Business Development at Heirs Holdings, a strategic investor in Transcorp, will assume his new position beginning June 2017.

A first-class graduate in economics from the University of Port Harcourt, Jibunoh has spent seven years at Heirs Holdings, holding a series of senior positions and has a background in banking, serving as an Executive Director of Standard Trust Bank Plc and Chief Executive Officer of Continental Trust Bank. He is also a non-executive director of Avon HMO and Heirs Insurance Brokers, other members of the Heirs Holdings group of companies.

Commenting on the new appointment, Chairman, Heirs Holdings and Transcorp, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, said: “Adim has made a considerable contribution towards the growth of Heirs Holdings. He is highly respected within the Group and has a record of outstanding leadership and the ability to innovate and execute.”

He added: “Transcorp has a very special mission in Nigeria – we want to be the biggest provider of power to the Nigerian economy; we want to put light in homes, schools and hospitals; we want to provide the power for Nigeria’s industrialisation; and when foreign investors come to Nigeria, we want to host them in our Transcorp Hilton hotels across Nigeria; and we want to supply indigenous oil and gas to power our industries and infrastructure.

I am very certain that Adim will help us deliver on these big dreams.”

Commenting on his new role, Jibunoh expressed his commitment to helping Transcorp reach its strategic objectives. He pledged to continue to work and live by the company’s values of “execution, enterprise and excellence”, while honouring the Group’s commitment to creating jobs, community empowerment, and improving the quality of life of all Nigerians.