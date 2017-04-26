Sterling Bank Renews Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Sterling Bank Plc has renewed its commitment to environmental sustainability as Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate the 2017 edition of the Earth Week. The initiative lasted for one week.

First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day event is celebrated in more than 193 countries and is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network. Numerous communities all over the world celebrate Earth Week; an entire week of activities focused on the environmental issues faced by the world. In 2017, the March for Science occurred on Earth Day – Saturday April 22, 2017. This will be followed by the People’s Climate Mobilisation on April 29, 2017.

Sterling Bank said in a statement signed by its Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Henry Bassey that the financial institution would continue to invest in initiatives to promote sustainable environment and to partner various government and private institutions to provide a clean and healthy environment in the country.

“We will continue to support initiatives to ensure that our environment is continually suitable for human habitation. We will put in more investment into our Sterling Environmental Makeover (STEM), where staff members of the Bank on a quarterly basis, volunteer their time and resources to clean the streets of Nigeria as part of “Sterling Environmental Makeover” (#STEM) series.

The exercise, which is part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, focuses on environmental sustainability and aims at promoting a clean environment and good health among Nigerians,” it added.

The bank’s Chief Marketing Officer said the Sterling Bank will also extend the provision of street cleaning uniforms to highway managers in other states not currently covered by the Bank for the protection of highway managers and cleaners.