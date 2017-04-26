Golf: Yusuf Coasts to IBB Captain Cup Victory

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Jonah Yusuf defeated all comers to emerge the overall championship of the IBB Captain Cup Tournament in honour of the outgoing Captain Okey Igweh.

Yusuf carded 70 nett to win the 18-hole tournament that featured a field of 350 golfers.

The field teed off by shotgun format in two groups that filed out in the morning and afternoon.

Some of the hopeful included Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, former President of Nigerian Senate, David Mark, Chairman Board of Trustees of IBB, Gen Ibrahim Haruna and former First Lady of Kogi State, Mrs Farida Wada.

Several serving and former club captains from across the country were also at hand to celebrate with Igweh, the owner of Bolingo Hotels.

Mohammed Suleiman defeated Remi Olukoya on count-back with 73 nett to win in the men handicap 0-9 category. Tony Azogu won the gross prize for the same category with 87, beating Tunji Adebayo by one shot. Tola Atoyebi finished in third, losing on CB.

A. Kokori won handicap 20-28 nett prize with 74 by one stroke over Paul Lassa.

H. Wathanafa carded 72 nett to secure the bragging rights among the veterans. Sule Atawodi finished second while Seyi Lufadeji took the third spot.

Sandra Haruna took honours in the ladies handicap flight 11-19 with 80, easing past both Mirabel Edozie and Maven Nanwon.

Amina Wilfed beat the pack to win the 0-10 ladies nett prize.

Igweh, the youngest captain in IBB Club’s history thanked everyone that supported him and made his tenure a huge success.