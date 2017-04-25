Runsewe Resumes as NCAC Boss, Promises to Boost Cultural Tourism

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The former Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Segun Runsewe, on Monday resumed as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), where he promised to resuscitate and boost cultural tourism in the country.

Rusewe arrived NCAC premises at about 11a.m. and was received by the management staff of the council, led by the most senior director and head, department of Performing Arts, Mr. Dotun Osunsanya.

In his speech, he expressed pleasure for returning to a familiar terrain, however noted that tourism cannot thrive in Nigeria without a viable cultural base.

Runsewe therefore promised equal commitment to the culture sector as he did while he headed NTDC, stressing that culture must take its pride of place.

According to him, “the strength of Nigeria is its culture and our values must come back to us. Culture would be the next revenue generation base.”

He lamented that the sector was relegated for too long in spite of its potentials for revenue generation and employment creation. He sought for the support of management and staff in changing the course of events.