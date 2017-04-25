Northern Group Advises Buhari to Leave Jonathan Alone

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Seven persons on Monday lost their lives in suicide attacks at two separate locations in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

In one of the attacks, a female suicide bomber killed herself when she prematurely detonated an explosive strapped to her body on being accosted by some youth vigilante members. She was the sole person lost in the explosion.

But two other female suicide bombers who seemed to be on the same mission with her, chickened out as they took to their heels.

They were however gunned down by the vigilante youth group which spotted them.

In the second attack on the outskirts of Maiduguri, a suicide attacker claimed the lives of three innocent persons in an explosion.

Confirming the attacks, the spokesperson for the police in Borno, Murtala Ibrahim, in a message to journalists, said: “Today (Monday) at about 0510hrs, three female suicide bombers with IEDs strapped to their bodies, attempted to infiltrate Mamanti village in Jere Local Government Area. They were intercepted by the Civilian JTF.

“In the process, one of the suicide bombers detonated the IED strapped to her body, killing herself alone. The other two tried to escape but were shot dead by security personnel on duty. The command EOD personnel were promptly drafted to the scene to sanitise and render the area safe.”

Ibrahim added: “Again, at about 0730hrs, another suicide bomb incident was foiled at Mainari Kanuri village along Damboa/Biu road on the outskirts of Maiduguri town.

“A suspected Boko Haram terrorist, disguised as a cart pusher, was intercepted by residents of the community. He detonated the IED in his cart, killing himself and three nearby civilians, while two other civilians sustained injuries.”

He said the scene was also rendered safe and normalcy restored.