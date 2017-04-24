Tension in Minna as EFCC Arraigns Ex- governor Babangida Aliyu Tuesday

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Tension has gripped residents of Minna, the capital of Niger State, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) begins the trial of a former governor of the state, Babangida Aliyu, on Tuesday.

The trial of the two-term governor has been the subject of discussion among his supporters and those against the former governor with opinions sharply divided on whether Aliyu should be tried for corruption or not.

THISDAY learnt that some of those against the former governor are planning to embarrass him when he is brought to court by the EFCC, especially some civil servants who have a grudge to settle with him for his administration’s inability to pay the 7.5 per cent increase in their salaries before leaving office.

Some unconfirmed sources said some of those engaged in this grand plan were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) last weekend.

As a result, THISDAY gathered that no fewer than 150 heavily armed security personnel mostly from Abuja will be deployed in the premises of the state High Court as the trial begins on Tuesday.

