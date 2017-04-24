NNPC GMD, Baru, Buries Mother

By Chineme Okafor in Abuja



The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has buried his late mother, Hajiya Fatima Baru, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 102.

A statement from the Group General Manager, Public Affairs of the corporation, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said yesterday in Abuja, that the late Hajiya Fatima, was buried in her hometown of Misau in Bauchi State last Friday amid outpour of emotions, eulogies, and tributes.

It explained that she passed on after a brief illness, but was committed to mother earth shortly after the Muslim funeral rites were observed by the Chief Imam of Misau, Malam Manu Mohammed, at the Misau Central Mosque.

According to the statement, the deceased was popularly known by family members and relatives as Hajiya Umma. She, however, left behind five children and over 50 grandchildren.

Thousands of sympathisers, it said, thronged the Misau Central Mosque where they prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul, after which she was interred at the Misau Cemetery.

“From traditional rulers, captains of industry and top government functionaries to Misau indegenes, family friends, relatives and associates of the GMD, the funeral attracted a large turnout of sympathisers from far and near.

“Among those sympathisers were the Emir of Misau, Ahmed Suleiman, senator representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, Isa Hamma Misau and the Wakilin Bauchi, Hon. Yakubu Shehu, who represented the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu,” it said.

The statement further said: “Other dignitaries at the funeral were the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Garba Baba Umar, the Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr. Mordecai Ladan, as well as a large delegation from the NNPC top management.”

It said the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, who paid a condolence visit to Baru afterwards, urged him to particularly take solace in the fact that the deceased had lived a fulfilled life.