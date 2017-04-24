IG Orders Rearrest of LG Boss over Allegation of Murder Attempt on Melaye

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja



The Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, to bring the administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area in the state, Hon. Taofiq to Abuja including his case file and alleged weapons recovered from his house at Odokoro in Ijumu.

However, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday hit back at Senator Joseph Waku, over claims by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) chieftain that Bello had a hand in the alleged assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye, saying Waku has not surprised Nigerians who “see him as a clownish alarmist.”

THISDAY exclusively gathered yesterday from sources close to the Kogi State Police Command that the IG’s directive came as a result of the press statement issued by the administrator that he was not arrested by the Police.

The sources further disclosed that the administrator was arrested last week and taken to the Force Headquarter in Abuja for interrogation but the quick intervention of Bello free him that same day from police custody.

Effort to speak with the Police Public Relation officer, Mr. William Ayah to confirmed the report proved abortive as THISDAY could not reach him.