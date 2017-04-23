Ahead LG Polls, INEC Begins Voter Cards Distribution in Lagos April 29

Voters’ registration to continue April 27

Olaseni Durojaiye with agency report

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Lagos State on April 29, the spokesman of the electoral body in the state, Mr. Femi Akinbiyi, said saturday.

Akinbiyi, the Head of Publicity and Protocol of INEC in the state, said in a statement that the step was important, especially in preparation for the July 22 local government elections in the state.

He said: “INEC will as from Saturday, April 29 begin distribution of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) in all the 245 Registration Areas in the state. This is purely for the purpose of the Local Government elections coming up soonest in the state.

“The exercise is for those that have registered before but had not collected their PVCs. It will last for five Saturdays starting from Saturday, April 29 to Saturday, May 27,” he added in a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report

According to him, any eligible resident who is in doubt of the Registration Area of the Polling Unit he or she registered can contact the Electoral Officer for the local government.

The spokesman, also said: “The nationwide Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) exercise will commence throughout the state as from April 27 and remains continuous all the year round. The CVR will be in all the 20 INEC local government offices in the state between the hours of 9am and 3pm, excluding public holidays.

“All residents that have reached the age of 18 years after the last registration exercise are to come out and register. Also, all registered voters who have their Temporary Voters Cards but whose names are not on register of voters and those that are above 18 years but could not register in the last registration exercise are eligible to register.”

He said registered voters who were seeking transfer of the PVC could also come for registration.

NAN reports that INEC had on Wednesday announced plans to begin a nationwide continuous voter registration on April 27 across the 774 local government areas of the federation.

The commission disclosed this in a statement signed by the INEC National Commissioner, Mrs. Amina Zakari, after a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The exercise also intends to enable the distribution of uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to those who could not collect them before or since the last general elections. It will also enable citizens who have the Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) but whose names are on the register to collect their PVCs,” it had said.

The commission had, however, advised those who were already registered not to do so again as it is an offence to register more than once.