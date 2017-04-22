UNILORIN ASUU Condemns Call for Resignation of Oloyede as JAMB’s Registrar

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) branch has condemned the recent call by University of Ibadan branch of the union for the resignation of the Registrar Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB) Professor Ish”aq Oloyede from office.

The union however said that, the call by the union lacks credibility, that, not only amounts to bad belle but out rightly laughable .

The union branch at University of Ibadan on Wednesday took a swipe on the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Oloyede for an alleged incompetence, asking him to resign from the office with immediate effect.

However, a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday, signed by the Chairman Unilorin branch of ASUU, Dr. Usman Abdulraheem and Secretary, Dr. Mary Lewu also said that, “All negative actions and commentaries of the ASUU University of Ibadan cannot dim ever shining star of Prof. Oloyede because this workaholic is too committed to achieving excellence in every assignment and will not be distracted and we have no doubt in our minds that Prof. Oloyede will succeed in JAMB”.

The statement read further, “the recent call by the University of Ibadan branch of ASUU for the resignation of JAMB Registar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede is not a surprise at all.

“It will be recollected that in spite of the glaring merit in the appointment and its widespread acceptance, the National Executive of the union being hosted by Ibadan without the slightest hesitation and without any justifiable reason rejected the appointment.

“The rejection of ASUU was notwithstanding the internationally acclaimed intellectual standing of Prof Ishaq Oloyede and equally his well-known moral integrity, administrative sagacity and competence in higher education.”

” Today, ASUU NEC remains on record as the only odd voice against the appointment.”

“It is no wonder therefore that ASUU has refused or disabled itself from following the positive changes in JAMB due to the profound innovations which Prof. Oloyede has injected in the organisation.

“Another commendable dimension of note is that, all the innovative ideas were subjected to scrutiny at retreats organised by JAMB. These retreats had as participants members of the academia, civil societies, university administrators, the press, students union, labour leaders etc. We affirm that every of the innovative ideas were thoroughly examined as well as exposed to criticisms and suggestions

“Unilorin ASUU particularly believed that, “‎JAMB this time under Prof Oloyede must be given credit for the incredible resources devoted to information, through advertisement, press conferences, jingles etc. As expected, people will still complain. However at the end, statistics show that the examination body was able to register more than One million candidates of the expected One Million Five Hundred Thousand candidates within the first three weeks of the commencement of the exercise”