Lawmaker Denies Reported Attack by Constituents in Katsina

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Katsina



Member representing Bakori/Danja constituency in the House of Representatives has debunked the rumor that he was attacked by political thugs during a political rally in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

There were reports which went viral on the attack by constituents of the lawmaker which prompted Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State to charge the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to stem the spate of attacks on elected leaders in the country as it portended ill.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, said that the Senator and the House of Representative Member attacked were from his constituencies, adding that the senator’s offence was that he was not coming home and was against Buhari’s policies among others.

“Senator Abu Ibrahim doesn’t come home and he is against Buhari’s policies. We have already promised that whenever he comes back, we must deal with him.

“When the state governor brought this occasion, he begged for its relocation from Funtua, that’s our local government to Sabuwa Local Government so that we from Funtua will not follow them. The governor said no, let them do it here to see their fans”, he said.

He said that they were informed in the jumaat mosque not to misbehave, but they didn’t care, adding that they had to fulfill their mission.

“They informed us even in the jumaat mosque not to misbehave, but we didn’t care, we must fulfill our mission.

“They brought more soldiers, but, we were not afraid, we even broke their vehicles, including that of the governor because the senator entered the governor’s motor.

“The rep was wounded, he is still in the hospital, I pity Amiru, rep for Bakori/Danja, they break en head well well”, he concluded.

In a swift reaction, member representing Bakori/Danja constituency in the House of Representatives has debunked the rumor that he was attacked by political thugs during a political rally in Funtua LG of Katsina State.

The lawmaker in a press statement made available to journalists in Katsina on Friday said the story of him being attacked by political hunt dogs was mere political lies by his foes and adversaries in politics aimed at eroding his public credibility and integrity.

“Foes in politics are everywhere.” Said Tukur, “They stalk you wherever you set a foot. So this is normal in the den of good-for-nothing political exploiters in this country. So I was perplexed when I heard that I was attacked and even sustained a head injury. That was a raw lie”.

On Saturday April 15, 2017 stakeholders of the APC in Katsina State had a high-profile political marshalling in Funtua in which Rep Amiru Tukur was in attendance.

Tukur further dismised those claims as false and derogatory designed to pollute his legislative accomplishments.

“People of Bakori/Danja have been wonderful and I am assuring them of my continued commitment and hard work in the House. More projects and developmental programmes will be coming. This political hatred is going nowhere. I am breathing, hale and hearty, as you can see. Nothing happened to me.” Tukur said.

He then reiterated his unwavering support and loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.