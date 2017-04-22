El-Rufai Commends Nigerian Breweries 

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, has commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for its role in the economic development of the state stressing that the company remains the biggest tax payer in Kaduna State.

The Governor, who was at Nigerian Breweries Stand at the just concluded Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest 2.0), said Nigerian Breweries plays a big role in the state as far as investment and economic growth are concerned and remains a concrete testimony of the friendly business and investment environment the state is promoting.

The Governor, accompanied by Chief John Odigie Oyegun, APC’s National Chairman; Kano State Governor, Alh. Umar Ganduje and his Zamfara State counterpart and Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors Forum, Alh. Abdullazeez Abubakar Yari, as well as the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Barrister Ibrahim Hassan maintained that Nigerian Breweries Plc was a shining example in corporate Nigeria and a strategic partner for development in the state given its huge investments and social intervention programmes in Kaduna.

Earlier, while welcoming the Governor and his entourage to the Stand, the Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Kufre Ekanem, said Kaduna State was a friendly environment for investment and has been home to Nigerian Breweries since 1964 when its first brewery was built in Kakuri.