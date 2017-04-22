Ebonyi APC Crisis: Court Summons Oyegun, Buni

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki



The crisis rocking the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken another dimension, as the National Chairman of the party and National Secretary, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Hon. Mai Mala Buni have been summoned before Justice A. A Nwaigwe sitting in Abakaliki.

The two leaders of the party are to appear in person to answer questions why they should not be committed to prison for disobeying an order of interlocutory injunction restraining them, their agents and privies from conducting any new congress aimed at electing new executives of the party in Ebonyi State.

THISDAY gathered that the crisis exacerbated when the national chairman was said to have transmitted a letter to the state deputy chairman, Eze Nwachukwu as the state Acting chairman of the party.

While Nwachukwu claimed that Nwobasi was suspended, the state chairman of the party on his part insisted that he still remained the authentic chairman of the party, describing his deputy as an “impostor”.

Justice Nwaigwe had on November 6, 2014 restrained the respondent from appointing caretaker committee in place of the executives elected during the ward, Local government and state congresses conducted in the state on November 11, 16 and 29 respectively pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The counsel to the applicants, Godwin Onwusi noted that the APC National chairman and National Secretary had earlier been served Form 48 which is the notice of consequence of disobedience to court order that may commit the duo to prison if found guilty.

Onwusi while briefing journalists in Abakaliki noted that he applied to the Court for Order of committal to prison (Form 49) for the respondents to appear before the court and explain why they should not be committed for prison for contempt.

In the Form 49, he said “Take Notice that pursuant to section 72; Order 1X, Rule 13(1) and (2) of the Sheriffs and Civil Processes ACT, CAP S6 LFN updated to 2010 and Order 42 Rule 9 (3)(C) of the Rules of this Honourable Court, the Counsel, on behalf of the applicants, will on the 4th day of May 2017 at the hour of 9 O’clock in the forenoon or soon thereafter, as the business of the court will permit, apply to this Court for an Order of committal to prison of the 1st Respondent/contemnor and the party sought to be committed as agent/privy of the 2nd respondent/contemnor for having disobeyed the order of this court made on the 6th day of November, 2014”. “That while the substantive suit was and is still pending in Court, the party sought to be committed as agents/privy signed and issued a letter dated 23rd February, 2017 to one Pastor Nwachukwu Eze appointing him the Acting Chairman of the APC, Ebonyi state, notwithstanding that the order restrained both the respondents and their agents/privies from doing so, Onwusi maintained.