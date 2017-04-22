Anambra 2017: Nwoye, Ezeemo Dragged to Court over N9m Poster Levy

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) has dragged the duo of Chiefs Tony Nwoye and Godwin Ezeemo to court for not paying the required levy of N9 million each before pasting their campaign posters in some parts of the state.

The Managing Director of ANSAA, Mr. Jude Emecheta, told journalists that the state law stipulates that aspirants are mandated to pay N9 million each at N3 million per senatorial zone before they could be allowed to display their posters.

Ezeemo of the Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA) and Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were accused of violating the law, hence, the court action.

Emechata, who said generally governorship aspirants in the state had shown nonchalance in paying the poster levy, added that the agency would use every available means within the ambit of the law to compel them to comply with the regulation.

He said: “The law establishing ANSAA provides that no person, agency, local government or organisation can put up a structure without paying the mandatory fees.”

Details later…