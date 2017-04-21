Kano Magistrate Remands Woman for Insulting Her Mother

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A magistrate court sitting in Kano, presided over by Hajiya Umma Sani Kurmawa, thursday ordered the remand in prison custody of a 20-year-old young woman, Ummi Abdullahi, for allegedly verbally abusing her mother.

The charge sheet read in an open court said, Ummi hurled verbal abuses at her mother, adding that Ummi on March 4, 2017, at Badawa quarters committed the acts of criminal intimidation, intentional insult, mischief and attempted to commit an offence.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Ibrahim Abulrazaak Tsanyawa said the offences committed were in contravention of Sections 95, 397, 327 of the Penal Code and applied for a summary trial of all the offences.

According to him, the accused committed another offence by attempting to stab her brother with a knife, saying that the brother had earlier stopped her from stealing a she-goat and a hand-pushed truck belonging to the family.

Ummi was alleged to have proceeded to her mother’s bedroom and intentionally set items in the house on fire, the court heard.

The accused, during her arraignment, pleaded with the court for leniency, stating that she regretted her actions.

She promised that she would not engage in similar illicit acts in the future.

On hearing the charges and the plea by the accused, the magistrate ordered that Ummi be remanded in prison custody.

The court adjourned the matter to May 16 for trial.