Faparusi: SGF’s Suspension Confirms Buhari’s Political Will to Fight Graft

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A member of the seventh House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, has said the suspension of the embattled Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. David Babachir Lawal, has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has the political will to fight graft in Nigeria.

Faparusi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, added that the step would also silence those with the ‘warped impression’ that President Buhari has been shielding those fingered in corruption in his cabinet.

The ex-federal lawmaker said this in Ado Ekiti on Friday, while reacting to the suspension of Lawal over his connection with the alleged subversion of due process in the award of multi-million naira contracts for the maintenance of Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camps in the North-east Nigeria.

Faparusi described Buhari as having a strong aversion for corruption, saying his waiting till this time to deal with Lawal was borne out of his passion for due process and strong evidential value to act as an elder statesman.

