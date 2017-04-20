Niger Youths Demand Release of Ex-Gov Aliyu from EFCC Detention

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been told to release a former governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, from detention or charge him to court.

A coalition of concerned youths in the state made the request in Minna on Thursday in a statement made available to newsmen.

The coalition said the continued incarceration of the former governor was “undemocratic and and an abuse of human rights”.

The statement signed on behalf of the coalition by one Comrade Tanimu Maiwayo said: “The arrest and continued detention of Dr Aliyu by the EFCC which has kept him incommunicado since then is an act too highhanded.

“If the commission had previously released on bail a number of erstwhile state governors over allegations of financial impropriety and sundry acts, the continued detention of Dr Babangida Aliyu without trial smacks of suspicion of a grand design and plot to denigrate his personality and rising profile as a cupid politician.”

Details later…