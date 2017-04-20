Fake IG Brother Nabbed in Niger State

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A middle-aged man, who has been parading himself as the “brother” of the Inspector General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris has been arrested in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The man, whose real name was given as Baba Muhammed, was arrested at the Sauka-Kahuta area of the state capital after duping an unsuspecting member of the public.

The state Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, who confirmed the arrest of the fake brother said the suspect duped Alhaji Abubakar Dogonyaro of Tunga low cost area of N380,000.

According to Elkana in a statement made available to the press, Baba Muhammed had told his victim that his brother the IG wanted to give out a N250 million contract and that if he could part with N380,000, he would help facilitate that his company was given the contract.

The victim, the police said, paid the money but after sometime that he could neither get the contract nor refund of his money the case was reported to the police.

Elkana said investigation into the incident had commenced while the suspect would be charged to court soon.

He advised members of the public to be wary of dupes who would go to any length to make money.